LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,939 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.49. 2,820,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day moving average is $179.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

