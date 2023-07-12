LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.29. 679,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,432. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

