LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. 71,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,414. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

