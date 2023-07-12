LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLK traded up $11.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $721.90. 96,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,697. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.15.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

