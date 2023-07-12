LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.65. The stock had a trading volume of 968,360 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

