LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $226.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,646. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

