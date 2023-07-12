LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 396,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,411. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

