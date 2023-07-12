LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.61. 194,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day moving average of $224.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

