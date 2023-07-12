LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. 5,098,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,798,438. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

