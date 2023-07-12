LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,898 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.64. 963,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

