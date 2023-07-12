Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.58. Lufax shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 2,800,082 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

