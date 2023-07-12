LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) in the last few weeks:

7/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $80.00.

7/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $95.00.

6/29/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

6/29/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

6/29/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $108.00.

6/29/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00.

6/22/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $101.00 to $92.00.

6/16/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $81.00.

6/13/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $104.00.

5/18/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $93.10. 2,165,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after buying an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.