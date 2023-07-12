M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M Winkworth Trading Down 2.8 %

M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.29. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.57). The company has a market cap of £17.95 million, a P/E ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at M Winkworth

In other M Winkworth news, insider Dominic Agace purchased 16,700 shares of M Winkworth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £26,720 ($34,375.40). Insiders own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

