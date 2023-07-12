Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of THOR Industries worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,252. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.83. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $106.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

