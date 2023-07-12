Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,251,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 1.6% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $102,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.77. 97,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

