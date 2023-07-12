Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 240.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 529,488 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 822.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 81,809 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 119,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

