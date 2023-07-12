Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,437 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fastenal worth $36,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,181,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 283,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. 1,112,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,915. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

