Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,665 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $186.82. 635,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

