Madison Asset Management LLC Has $154.20 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dollar Tree worth $154,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 220,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,830. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

