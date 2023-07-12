Madison Asset Management LLC Has $49.86 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Markel Group worth $49,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,854,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,390.01. 3,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,349.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,336.33. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

