Madison Asset Management LLC Has $56.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.35. The stock had a trading volume of 401,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,008. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

