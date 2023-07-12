Madison Asset Management LLC Has $82.31 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $82,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.91. 170,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,012. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.11.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

