Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 972,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $51,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 509,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

