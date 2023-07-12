Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 738 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.14. 2,628,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905,471. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.13.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.