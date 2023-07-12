Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $72,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.03. 870,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.43.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

