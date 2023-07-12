Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,642. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

