Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,804 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $61,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.11. 287,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,438. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $189.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.77.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

