Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,392 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,164,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,676,584. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2777 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

