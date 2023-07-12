Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.86 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $102.86 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

