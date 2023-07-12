MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of MMD opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $19.26.
Insider Activity at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,326 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $73,325.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.