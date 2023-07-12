Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.79

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.79 and traded as high as C$137.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$137.00, with a volume of 406 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.66. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 58.90%. The company had revenue of C$51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 5.837239 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

