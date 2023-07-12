Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Down 2.7%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 615,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,906,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manchester United presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

About Manchester United

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Manchester United by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Manchester United by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.