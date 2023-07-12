Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Down 2.7%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 615,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,906,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manchester United presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Manchester United Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
