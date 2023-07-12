Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 223,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 226,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

MGDPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

