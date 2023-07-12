Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.13. Marchex shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 8,339 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.