Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.66

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MRK opened at GBX 93.62 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. Marks Electrical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.36. The stock has a market cap of £98.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,910.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.51) to GBX 123 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Marks Electrical Group

About Marks Electrical Group

In related news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 25,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £25,313.31 ($32,565.69). Corporate insiders own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

