Marlio Charles Mosseri Purchases 8,948 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $135,920.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,541,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,602,772.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $18,251.52.

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.17. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

