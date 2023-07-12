Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after buying an additional 108,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.