Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

