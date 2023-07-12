Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 185.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

