Massachusetts Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHE traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424. The firm has a market cap of $367.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $166.99 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.66.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

