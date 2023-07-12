Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.31. 1,058,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

