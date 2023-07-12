Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $546,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $88.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently -65.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at $615,180,381.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at $628,854,810.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

