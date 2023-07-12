Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $221.97. The company had a trading volume of 245,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,284. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.09. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

