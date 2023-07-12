Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 255 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Deere & Company by 505.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.6% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 318.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 5,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,320. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.16.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

