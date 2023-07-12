Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,431,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,840,914. The stock has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

