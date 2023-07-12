Massachusetts Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. 1,375,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,575. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.