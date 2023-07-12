Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1,205.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Mastercard by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Mastercard by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.37. The company had a trading volume of 690,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,522. The firm has a market cap of $380.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $403.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

