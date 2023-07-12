Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $397.79 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $398.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.04.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.