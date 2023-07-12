Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $90.27 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $90.27 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.3598719 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $12,428,759.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

