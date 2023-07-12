MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading 9.1% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 382 ($4.91). 90,546 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 27,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.50).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.64) price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 386.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,591.67 and a beta of 0.74.

In other MaxCyte news, insider Doug Doerfler sold 28,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.48), for a total value of £145,570.32 ($187,276.88). 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

